Andhra Pradesh clears 11 new private junior colleges in October 2026, all with relaxation of area-viability rules

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for the establishment of 11 new private unaided junior colleges for the 2026–27 academic year in October 2026, with all the approvals involving relaxation of existing area-viability rules.
According to 11 government orders issued by the School Education (Exams) Department between October 1 and October 13, 2026, the institutions have been permitted to establish colleges across seven districts.
The approvals were issued under Section 100 of the Andhra Pradesh Education Act, 1982, following proposals submitted through the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE).
A common feature across the orders is the relaxation of area-viability provisions prescribed under earlier government orders issued by the Higher Education Department.
However, the orders do not specify the individual reasons for granting these relaxations.
Of the 11 proposed colleges, five are located in NTR and Krishna districts, including institutions in Nidamanuru, Kanuru and Vijayawada.
Three colleges have received permission in NTR district, while two are proposed in Krishna district.
Kakinada district accounts for two approvals. East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Palnadu and Srikakulam districts have one each.
Sahasrah Junior College: Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada, NTR district — GO Rt No. 188
Jnanodaya Junior College: Paidemetta village, Tallapudi mandal, East Godavari district — GO Rt No. 184
B.V.K. Junior College: Kanuru, Krishna district — GO Rt No. 182
Sri Bhavishya Junior College: Narasaraopet, Palnadu district — GO Rt No. 183
Nine Education Junior College: Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam — GO Rt No. 181
Sri Vasishta Junior College: Kanuru, Krishna district — GO Rt No. 180
Sri Vasishta Junior College: Nidamanuru, NTR district — GO Rt No. 178
Sri Agastyaa Junior College: Bhaskar Nagar, Kakinada — GO Rt No. 179
Impulse Junior College: Nidamanuru, NTR district — GO Rt No. 176
Meditech Junior College: Jagapathinagaram, Kakinada district — GO Rt No. 177
SCU Junior College: Munibhadra village, Ichapuram mandal, Srikakulam district — GO Rt No. 175
Source: https://goir.ap.gov.in/
The orders also show that four of the proposed junior colleges are associated with educational societies based in Telangana.
Sri Vasishta Educational Society, based in Kukatpally, has received permission to establish two colleges, one each in NTR and Krishna districts.
Nine Inspirex Educational Society, based in Hyderabad, has received permission for Nine Education Junior College in Visakhapatnam, while Suhasini Educational Society, based in Nizampet, has received permission for Impulse Junior College in NTR district.
Although the government has granted permission for establishing these colleges, the orders make the approvals conditional on compliance with requirements prescribed by the government, the Board of Intermediate Education and other local authorities.
The orders also state that failure to fulfil the stipulated conditions will result in cancellation of the permission.
The Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education has been directed to take further necessary action.
The orders do not provide details of the proposed intake capacity, courses or completion of affiliation formalities. Therefore, the permissions should not be treated as confirmation that all 11 colleges have completed the requirements to begin admissions.