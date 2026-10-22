Andhra Pradesh clears 11 new private junior colleges in October 2026, all with relaxation of area-viability rules

The Andhra Pradesh government has granted permission for the establishment of 11 new private unaided junior colleges for the 2026–27 academic year in October 2026, with all the approvals involving relaxation of existing area-viability rules.

According to 11 government orders issued by the School Education (Exams) Department between October 1 and October 13, 2026, the institutions have been permitted to establish colleges across seven districts.

The approvals were issued under Section 100 of the Andhra Pradesh Education Act, 1982, following proposals submitted through the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE).

A common feature across the orders is the relaxation of area-viability provisions prescribed under earlier government orders issued by the Higher Education Department.

However, the orders do not specify the individual reasons for granting these relaxations.