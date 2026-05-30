Andhra Minister congratulates SSC and intermediate toppers

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to advancing education and welfare for SC, ST and BC students at a felicitation ceremony in Vijayawada.

The minister honoured 297 students, principals, teachers and staff from Social Welfare Hostels and Dr B R Ambedkar Gurukulams for their performance in the 2025-26 SSC and Intermediate examinations. State-level rank holders received certificates, mementoes and cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, while district toppers were also recognised.

Swamy said education is a transformative force and urged students not to let social circumstances hinder success.

He credited reforms introduced by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, noting the “100 Days Action Plan” had boosted results. He also stressed the government’s focus on safe, quality education for girls in rural areas. Later, he joined students for lunch, underscoring welfare support.