Andhra min Lokesh in Australia to study best education practices

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will tour Australia from October 19 to 24 to study the best education practices Down Under.

He will also participate in a roadshow in Australia to invite investors to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, on behalf of the Australian government, has extended an invitation to Lokesh to participate in the Special Visits Programme.