Andhra min Lokesh in Australia to study best education practices

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will tour Australia from October 19 to 24 to study the best education practices Down Under.
He will also participate in a roadshow in Australia to invite investors to the CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.
Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, on behalf of the Australian government, has extended an invitation to Lokesh to participate in the Special Visits Programme.
As part of the programme, Lokesh will visit different universities in Australia to study best education practices.
As per the standard time of Australia, Lokesh will reach Sydney by 11.30 am on Sunday, and participate in the Telugu Diaspora meeting at Sydney Cricket Grounds from 5 pm to 8 pm.
On October 20, he will visit University of New South Wales (NSW) at Randwick, and attend a meeting with the New South Wales MPs and Business Executives.
The meeting will be organised by the Business Council of Australia. He will also visit TAFE NSW Ultimo campus along with Australia Skills and Training Minister Andrew Giles.
Lokesh to visit University of Melbourne
Along with representatives of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC), he will participate in the CII Partnership Summit Roadshow.
On October 21, Lokesh will participate in a meeting with the Centre for Australia India Relations (CAIR) aqua representatives, and visit Western Sydney University.
After holding meetings with some of the Australian Ministers on October 22, Lokesh will attend the Queensland Investment Round Table meeting in Brisbane.
He will also interact with the Architect Leadership Team with regard to construction of a modern sports stadium in Andhra Pradesh.
On October 23, Lokesh will visit University of Melbourne.
On the final day of his visit, he will take part in the International Education Round Table to be organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in Melbourne.