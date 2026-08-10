Andhra Medical College ranks 13th among government medical colleges in IIRF 2026

Vijayawada: Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, has secured the 13th position among government medical colleges in India in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026 rankings, emerging as the highest-ranked medical college from Andhra Pradesh.
The college also ranked fourth in South India, according to the rankings released by IIRF. AIIMS Mangalagiri was the second-highest ranked institution from Andhra Pradesh, securing the 23rd position nationally and sixth in the South.
Eight government medical colleges from Andhra Pradesh featured among the top 150 government medical colleges nationally, giving the State a sizeable presence in the rankings.
Andhra Pradesh's performance
After Andhra Medical College and AIIMS Mangalagiri, Guntur Medical College ranked 50th nationally, followed by Kurnool Medical College at 57th and Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, at 59th.
Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, secured the 69th position, while Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, and Government Medical College, Anantapur, ranked 109th and 127th respectively.
The rankings place six of the State's government medical colleges within the national top 70.
Among private medical institutions, Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences, Eluru, and Narayana Medical College, Nellore, featured among the top 100 medical colleges nationally.
What does the IIRF ranking assess?
The IIRF rankings assess institutions across multiple parameters rather than relying on a single measure such as examination results or placements. For medical colleges, the framework considers pedagogy, research outcomes, medical infrastructure, social inclusion, future orientation and external perception, among other factors.
The ranking therefore provides an assessment of an institution's academic environment, research activity, infrastructure and broader institutional performance.
Andhra Pradesh's performance beyond medicine
The State also recorded rankings in other health and allied disciplines.
St Luke's College of Nursing, Visakhapatnam, was the only Andhra Pradesh institution to feature among the top 100 nursing colleges, securing the 69th position nationally.
In pharmacy, three government institutions from the State entered the national top 30. AU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Visakhapatnam, ranked 25th, followed by Acharya Nagarjuna University's Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at 26th and Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam at 29th.
In physiotherapy, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences was the only government institution from Andhra Pradesh to feature in the ranking, securing the 10th position nationally and fourth in South India.
No institution from Andhra Pradesh featured in the IIRF's top rankings for dental or public health colleges.