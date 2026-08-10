Andhra Medical College ranks 13th among government medical colleges in IIRF 2026

Vijayawada: Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, has secured the 13th position among government medical colleges in India in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2026 rankings, emerging as the highest-ranked medical college from Andhra Pradesh.

The college also ranked fourth in South India, according to the rankings released by IIRF. AIIMS Mangalagiri was the second-highest ranked institution from Andhra Pradesh, securing the 23rd position nationally and sixth in the South.

Eight government medical colleges from Andhra Pradesh featured among the top 150 government medical colleges nationally, giving the State a sizeable presence in the rankings.