Andhra mandates online citizen services via Manamitra WhatsApp platform

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has directed all departments to ensure that citizen services are mandatorily delivered online through the Manamitra WhatsApp Governance platform.

IT and RTG Department Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni, speaking at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with ministers and secretaries, emphasized the importance of data-driven governance and seamless service delivery.

Katamneni noted that while most services have already been integrated into the online system, a few departments continue to provide manual services.