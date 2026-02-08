Andhra launches Amaravati Quantum Valley to power global-scale innovation

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley here to position the state as a global hub for quantum research, cutting-edge innovation, talent development and deep industry collaboration.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, the CM laid the foundation stone for the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) at Uddandarayunipalem village, according to visuals shared by the state government.

The ceremony also featured a series of launches and the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), showing strong collaboration among industry, academia, and the government.