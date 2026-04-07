Andhra Investment Board clears projects worth over Rs 39,000 crore

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board on Tuesday approved 31 projects worth Rs 39,436 crore, with the potential to generate over 1.11 lakh direct jobs.

State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, gave approval to the projects spanning key sectors including renewable energy, industries, IT, tourism and food processing.

Positioning clean energy at the core of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial strategy, the Chief Minister directed officials to aggressively harness the state’s solar potential, with a clear thrust on developing Rayalaseema as a major renewable energy hub.

He emphasised the creation of large solar parks and called for robust transmission infrastructure to enable seamless power evacuation—not just within the state, but also to national grids and interstate markets. The move is aimed at turning Andhra Pradesh into a key supplier of green energy across India, said an official release.