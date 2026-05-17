Andhra ICET-2026 results out: More than 21,000 candidates qualify

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 91.41 per cent candidates qualified in the AP ICET-2026 entrance examination for admissions into MBA and MCA courses in Andhra Pradesh, officials announced on Saturday. Minister for Education Nara Lokesh released the results online and congratulated candidates who cleared the examination.

Later, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof G P Rajasekhar released detailed examination statistics at the university campus. According to officials, 26,219 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 23,198 appeared. A total of 21,205 candidates qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.41.

AP ICET Convener Prof M Sasi said authorities conducted the examination on May 2 in two sessions across 92 centres in AP and Hyderabad. Among male candidates, 10,432 appeared for the examination and 9,380 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 89.91. Among female candidates, 12,766 appeared and 11,825 qualified, registering a higher pass percentage of 92.62.

P Vaishnavi from Kakinada secured the first rank in the State. B Venkata Siddhartha Yadav from YSR Kadapa district secured the second rank, while Shaik Khajaliyakhat from Nellore stood third.

P Ramachandra Reddy from Tirupati secured the fourth rank and J Nani Mahesh Babu from East Godavari district secured the fifth rank.