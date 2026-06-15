Andhra Pradesh: Governor, CM hail Dhiraj's twin gold medal triumph

Amaravati, June 15 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday congratulated Telugu archer Bommadevara Dhiraj for winning two gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage-3 tournament at Antalya in Turkey.
Dhiraj clinched his first individual Archery World Cup gold medal in the men's recurve category and also secured a gold medal in the recurve mixed team event along with Kumkum Mohod.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara for winning his first individual Archery World Cup gold medal and also for securing a second gold medal in the recurve mixed team event," Nazeer said in an official press release from Lok Bhavan.
The Governor described the achievement as a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh and the country and wished Dhiraj many more laurels in the future.
Similarly, the chief minister noted that Dhiraj's victory in the final over South Korea's Lee Woo Seok, one of the sport's most accomplished archers, reflected his exceptional talent and skill.
"It is a matter of pride that Dhiraj secured gold medals in both the Mixed Team event, along with Kumkum Mohod, and the Men's Individual Recurve category at the competition being held in Antalya, Turkey," said Naidu in a post on X.
Naidu also extended his best wishes to Mohod and Team India and expressed hope that they would achieve many more successes in the future.
(PTI)
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