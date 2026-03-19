Andhra govt unveils job calendar for over 10,000 posts

"We are announcing a jobs festival for the youth of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Ugadiâ€¦We have released a job calendar for 10,060 jobs in various government departments, specifying the notification dates and the number of jobs," said Lokesh in a post on X.

He called on job aspirants to register on the Naipunyam portal to receive alerts to participate in the recruitment process.

Further, Lokesh assured that there will be employment announcements every Ugadi, conveying his (Telugu New Year) greetings.