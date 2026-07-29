Andhra to boost education through CEDM: Minister Md Farooq

Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Minister N Md Farooq on Wednesday inaugurated the CEDM office at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district, saying the initiative aims to expand educational opportunities, strengthen skill development and improve employment prospects for youth from minority communities across the state.
The minister said the Centre for Educational Development of Minorities would provide free coaching for competitive examinations in both online and offline modes, ensuring access for students who are unable to attend classroom sessions.
"The government believes education is the foundation for lasting social change and is giving the highest priority to the educational advancement of minorities," the state minister for Minority Welfare said in a press release.
According to the minister, the centre will focus on skill development, career guidance and training programmes to enhance the employability of minority youth.
Farooq said special training would be imparted to 7,000 Urdu teacher aspirants with financial support from the Waqf Board, while incentives would be provided to 250 top-performing candidates.
He claimed that 11.5 per cent of minority candidates had qualified in the recent District Selection Committee examinations, with minority women accounting for 48 per cent of those selected, which he said reflected the government's focus on women's empowerment.
The minister said smart classrooms, modern training facilities and financial assistance programmes would be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership model through the CEDM.
He said the government aimed to nurture minority youth into entrepreneurs and future leaders while creating employment opportunities, adding that thousands of students and unemployed youth were expected to benefit from the initiative.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.