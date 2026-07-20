AP to launch 500 'Thalli-Bidda Express' vehicles for mothers, newborns

Amaravati, Jul 20 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government will soon deploy 500 new 'Thalli-Bidda Express' vehicles to provide free transportation for pregnant women, postnatal mothers and newborn babies, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday.
The initiative is expected to benefit around 2.75 lakh women every year.
The CM inspected the specially designated Sport Utility Vehicles and Multi Utility Vehicles, reviewing their design, safety features, facilities for mothers and infants, and the branding developed for the initiative.
"The state government will soon roll out 500 new Thalli-Bidda Express vehicles to provide free transportation services for pregnant women, postnatal mothers and newborn babies, benefiting around 2.75 lakh mothers annually," Naidu said in a press release.
He approved the branding designs aimed at creating public awareness about the service while highlighting the government's welfare initiative.
The fleet of 500 specially designated SUVs and MUVs will be deployed across the state once the branding and vehicle stickering are completed.
The vehicles will offer free transportation from government hospitals to their homes for postnatal mothers, their newborn babies and one attendant.
They will be used to ferry high-risk pregnant women and those with severe anaemia to hospitals for medical examinations.
The vehicles are equipped with rear seat belts, a footrest to help postnatal mothers board with ease, air conditioning, a first-aid kit, fire safety equipment and GPS tracking systems for real-time monitoring.
Officials briefed the CM on the programme's implementation, fleet management and plans to expand the service across the state.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.