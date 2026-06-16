Andhra govt to offer free bus rides for students appearing for NEET exam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy on Tuesday said APSRTC buses will offer free rides to students appearing for NEET examination on June 21.
The minister noted that students can produce their examination hall ticket to avail the free bus journey to the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) centre.
"APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) is making special arrangements for students appearing for the NEET examination. We are offering free bus rides for students who produce their hall tickets," Reddy said in an official release.
Further, he observed that additional bus services will be operated across the state where needed, and called on the students to avail the bus facility.
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