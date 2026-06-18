Andhra gov't to launch Amaravati Quantum & AI Innovation Center

Amaravati, Jun 18 (PTI) The Amaravati Quantum & AI Innovation Center (AQAIC), a flagship initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government in association with IBM, will be launched on Thursday.
The launching of AQAIC will serve as the foundation of "India's largest organised quantum problem-solving force," said an official press release.
"AQAIC, a flagship initiative of Amaravati Quantum Valley, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in association with IBM, will be launched on June 18, marking a significant milestone in the state's efforts to build a world-class quantum innovation ecosystem," it said late on Wednesday.
AQAIC was conceived as a platform to bridge industry challenges with academic talent and global technology expertise.
The initiative is aimed at accelerating the development of practical quantum computing applications and algorithms that can address real-world challenges across industry and public services.
Its operating model brings together three key stakeholders: industry, academia, and technology experts.
As part of AQAIC, industry partners will contribute high-value problem statements requiring advanced computational solutions while professors and students will work on developing quantum algorithms and use cases to solve them
IBM will provide technical guidance, access to its quantum ecosystem, including Qiskit, certification pathways, and expert mentorship to back research, learning, and innovation, said the release.
"Powering this effort is a statewide network of 380 Quantum Innovation Cells established across engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh, bringing together more than 3,000 professors and students in one of the country's largest coordinated quantum talent initiatives," it said.
Through AQAIC, this network will function as a unified innovation engine, channelling real-world challenges into quantum-powered solutions while creating a robust pipeline of skilled talent, intellectual property, and applied research.
The center is expected to support the development of quantum applications across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, financial services, energy, agriculture, and public services, enabling organisations to explore and harness the transformative potential of quantum computing.
By combining industry-driven challenges, academic capabilities, and IBM's expertise, AQAIC aims to accelerate the transition of quantum technologies from research environments to practical deployment, it said.
The launch of AQAIC represents an important step in Andhra Pradesh's vision of establishing Amaravati Quantum Valley as a "leading destination for quantum computing, artificial intelligence, advanced research, and deep-tech innovation."
By creating a statewide framework that unites industry, academia, and global technology leadership, the southern state is laying the foundation for a future-ready innovation ecosystem and strengthening its position at the forefront of India's quantum future, it added.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.