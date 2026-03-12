Andhra govt invites Capgemini to set up IT development centre in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday invited tech major Capgemini to establish an IT development centre and a GCC here with the potential to create 20,000 jobs.

The IT minister met Aiman Ezzat, chief executive, Capgemini in the port city and held discussions on potential investments and expansion opportunities in the state.

"Inviting Capgemini to expand its presence. The minister (Lokesh) urged the company to establish an IT development centre and a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Visakhapatnam with the potential to generate around 20,000 jobs," an official release said.

He encouraged Capgemini to set up service centres for cloud services and Business Process Management (BPM) verticals.