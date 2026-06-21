Andhra govt inks deal with Canva for visual communication in govt schools

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has inked a deal with Canva to provide free access to the visual communication and design platform for all public school students in the state.
The deal was struck on June 18 between the Education Department, Samagra Siksha and Canva, which will also benefit teachers and Education Department officials.
"Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in India to facilitate statewide access to Canva for Education for all government school students, teachers and education department officials," an official release said on Saturday.
Through this partnership, students will gain access to world-class tools that enable them to create presentations, projects, infographics, videos, graphics and other visual learning content.
It will help them to develop essential digital, communication, design-thinking and problem-solving skills required in the 21st-century economy.
Based on technical feasibility, Canva will be integrated with the government's LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) App, Google workspace ecosystem and chromebooks being deployed in schools.
The initiative will create a seamless digital learning environment while enhancing classroom engagement and student creativity, the release said.
"Teachers will receive phased capacity-building support through a Training of Trainers (ToT) model. The programme will also promote the responsible and effective use of Artificial Intelligence tools in classrooms, enabling educators to leverage emerging technologies while ensuring safe learning environments," it said.
State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) will develop dedicated Telugu and English template libraries aligned with the state curriculum and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) goals, enabling digital content creation to be more accessible and relevant for students and teachers alike.
Besides incorporating robust privacy safeguards, role-based permissions and teacher-controlled AI features to ensure student safety and data protection, the platform will be implemented across the state in four phases to ensure smooth adoption and capacity building.
"Through this partnership, Andhra Pradesh is empowering every government school student with access to world-class digital tools that were once available only to a privileged few," said State Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh.
This initiative is another step towards building a future-ready generation and transforming Andhra Pradesh into India's knowledge and innovation capital, he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.