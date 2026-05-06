Andhra govt dismisses 51 teaching hospital doctors over 'unauthorised absence'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday said the government has permanently dismissed 51 doctors serving under the Director of Medical Education over "unauthorised absence from duties".
The move is part of a broader crackdown on negligence in the state's health care system.
"As many as 51 doctors working under the DME have been permanently removed from service for remaining absent from duties without authorisation," said Yadav in an official press release.
According to the Minister, among those dismissed are eight Associate Professors, 41 Assistant Professors and two Tutors, some of whom had remained away from duties for several years.
Irresponsibility in duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances, said Yadav, warning of strict action against doctors remaining absent from duties unauthorisedly.
The Minister said the doctors were removed from service in accordance with AP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules (Violation)-3-1964, which empowers the government to treat employees absent for over a year as resigned.
Despite issuing explanation notices and giving sufficient time for response, no replies were received from the doctors concerned, following which dismissal action was initiated, he said.
Many doctors appointed through regular government recruitment notifications remained absent while pursuing personal business interests, affecting patient care and medical services severely, said Yadav.
DME officials collected details from government medical colleges across the state and prepared a list of doctors remaining away from duties unauthorisedly following directions from the Minister.
Among the eight Associate Professors dismissed, one from Andhra Medical College has reportedly remained absent since February 7, 2020, while one Assistant Professor has not attended duties since August 22, 2022.
Most of the dismissed doctors belonged to medical colleges located in Kadapa, Anantapur, Ongole, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Nellore and Markapuram, said the press release.
Officials also noted that one Tutor had remained absent for nearly seven years, while action against three Professors facing similar allegations will be initiated shortly.
According to officials, though five Professors were found absent from duties for prolonged periods, two rejoined service after authorities issued notices.
Meanwhile, 11 doctors who had remained absent for less than a year rejoined duties after DME officials issued charge memos against them.
The remaining 33 doctors, including two Associate Professors and 31 Assistant Professors, are yet to rejoin duties and may face dismissal if their unauthorised absence exceeds one year.
The Minister said the government is simultaneously proceeding with recruitments under the zero vacancy policy to strengthen staffing across government healthcare institutions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.