Andhra govt dismisses 51 teaching hospital doctors over 'unauthorised absence'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Wednesday said the government has permanently dismissed 51 doctors serving under the Director of Medical Education over "unauthorised absence from duties".

The move is part of a broader crackdown on negligence in the state's health care system.

"As many as 51 doctors working under the DME have been permanently removed from service for remaining absent from duties without authorisation," said Yadav in an official press release.

According to the Minister, among those dismissed are eight Associate Professors, 41 Assistant Professors and two Tutors, some of whom had remained away from duties for several years.