Andhra govt to set up skill development centre in Anakapalli district

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government and AM/NS India on Wednesday signed an agreement to set up a Skill and Community Development Centre in Anakapalli district to support fishermen, farmers, youth and women.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is an integrated flat steel producer operating as a joint venture.
The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with AM/NS India to set up the centre, a press release said.
The proposed centre will offer industry-oriented vocational training and livelihood programmes for fishermen, farmers, youth and women, while linking them to relevant government schemes.
IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, "Our priority is to help young people in Andhra Pradesh build skills that lead to employment and ensure that local communities benefit from the state's industrial growth."
He said the centre at Nakkapalli would bring together industry-linked training and livelihood support.
"We look forward to working with AM/NS India to develop an initiative that strengthens the livelihoods of fishermen and farmers while creating opportunities for youth and women," Lokesh said.
The centre will offer industry-oriented vocational training, recognised certification and placement assistance for eligible local youth. It will offer programmes in fisheries, agriculture and livestock management to strengthen existing livelihoods.
In addition, it will support women-led enterprises, skill development and self-employment.
For people in Nakkapalli and neighbouring areas, the centre aims to improve employment and self-employment opportunities, raise household incomes and help local communities benefit from the region's industrial growth, the press release added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.