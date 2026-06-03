Andhra Governor encourages new graduates to serve society equitably

VIJAYAWADA: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, held its 29th and 30th Annual Convocations on Tuesday, honouring healthcare graduates and stressing the need for both technology and human care in medicine.

State Governor and the University Chancellor, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, presided over the event and conferred honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Honoris Causa) degrees on two eminent cardiologists, Dr C. Narasimhan and Dr P.C. Rath, for their major work in heart care.

Students excelling in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes were honoured. In the 29th convocation, 62 gold medals, 21 silver medals, and 18 endowment prizes were awarded.

In the 30th convocation, 61 gold medals, 18 silver medals, and 19 endowment prizes were presented.

The Governor reminded the graduates that medicine must serve all equally, adding that AI can only complement and not supplement the human brain.

The governor has encouraged the graduates to adopt a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga and meditation, and maintain a balanced diet, as they would contribute to a better lifestyle in their stressful work schedules.

He appreciated the families for their unwavering support, which helped the students achieve their academic success.

“The true measure of success is not merely professional achievement but the compassion with which you serve, the integrity with which you act and the positive difference you make in the lives of others,” he said.

The Governor urged the graduates to carry forward the legacy of former CM NT Rama Rao, whose life reflected an unwavering commitment to public welfare and human dignity.

Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandra Sekhar said each government medical college will get Rs 10 lakh over three years for alumni events and sports facilities to affiliated colleges.

To make exams fair, the university has set up a Central Command Control Unit with CCTV to check for cheating. To support research, 200 faculty members will get grants of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and 1,000 students studying in the affiliated colleges will receive research scholarships.

Dr Sekhar also spoke about the new Disease Modelling and Decision Intelligence Centre (DMDC).

He reminded graduates that “technology can help human intelligence, but it cannot replace human compassion,” asking them to use AI without losing empathy.