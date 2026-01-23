Andhra government mulls ban on social media access to Under-16 youth

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government is mulling a ban on access to social media for children below 16 years.

Speaking with Bloomberg in Davos, Lokesh said the AP government is studying the modalities of Australia’s under-16 social media ban, emphasising that youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms as they do not fully understand the content they are exposed to, and that a strong legal framework is required.