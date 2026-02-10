Andhra government focuses on solar, wind and hydro energy

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Swarnandhra@2047 vision, Andhra Pradesh is moving strategically towards energy self-reliance and cost optimisation.

Making a presentation at the high-level meeting under the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand highlighted that the state is committed to building a clean energy-based economy while ensuring affordable electricity for all.

According to the NITI Aayog-prepared Energy Transition Blueprint (2025–2035), Andhra Pradesh aims to reduce average power purchase costs to Rs 4.20 per unit by 2030 and further to Rs 3.90 by 2035.