Andhra gets record Rs 10,134 crore in Railway Budget

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has received a record allocation of Rs 10,134 crore in the Union Railway Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

This marks an increase of Rs 717 crore over last year’s allocation of Rs 9,417 crore. The total railway outlay in the Union Budget stands at Rs 2,78,030 crore.

Highlighting AP’s gains, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the State’s railway budget outlay has grown more than 11 times compared to the average annual allocation of Rs 886 crore during 2009-14 for the erstwhile combined Andhra Pradesh.