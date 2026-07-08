Andhra eyes AI leadership: Nara Lokesh leads high-level talks with Samsung in South Korea

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh held discussions with senior executives of Samsung Electronics in South Korea, pitching the state as a potential hub for AI infrastructure, as per a statement by the Minister.



The Minister has urged Samsung Electronics to develop Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI infrastructure, including data centres, server manufacturing, servicing, and to explore setting up a display fab in the state.



Sharing the information on X, he said he met with Samsung Electronics (South Korea) executives, including Senior Director and APAC MX Business Head Helena Park, Director of B2B Business Hee Soo Yang, and Enterprise Business Global Sales Head VP Jun Lee, during his visit to Seoul.