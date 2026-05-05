Andhra emerging as global hub for next-generation manufacturing: Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a global hub for next-generation manufacturing and digital infrastructure, said state minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh is moving beyond hosting data centres to manufacturing the components that power the global data boom.

The minister announced that a foundation stone will be laid on Wednesday for a new chiller manufacturing facility at Sri City.

The state government sees this as a significant milestone in its industrial and digital infrastructure journey.