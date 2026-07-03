'Sri City International University represents fundamental rethinking of higher education': Minister Lokesh

Sri City: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday launched Sri City International University (SIU) here in Tirupati district, introducing a new model for higher education where industry leaders will play a direct role in designing academic curriculum.
In a departure from the traditional university model, the varsity aims to ensure that students graduate with the skills employers need in an AI-driven economy.
"Lokesh said the university represents a fundamental rethinking of higher education in India-from an academic system driven largely by classroom instruction to one built in partnership with industry," said an official press release quoting the Education Minister.
While industries across sectors report persistent shortage of job-ready talent, many graduates struggle to find roles matching their qualifications, which SIU seeks to bridge by integrating employers into every stage of the learning process, it said.
Unlike conventional universities, SIU's curriculum will be co-designed with industry partners and reviewed annually to keep pace with rapid technological advances, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.
Industry leaders will help shape course content, practical training, projects and competency standards, ensuring graduates are equipped for emerging jobs rather than yesterday's requirements, said the press release.
Noting that technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, Lokesh said universities cannot continue updating their curriculum once every few years and expect graduates to remain relevant.
When employers help shape what students learn, graduates enter the workforce ready to contribute from day one, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.