Andhra doctors' strike hits PHC services

The protest by the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association (APPHCDA) intensified on Tuesday, with physicians suspending both emergency and outpatient (OP) services across the State. Medical officers continued to attend critical cases—including deliveries, snake bites, poisonings and trauma—until 4 pm.

Following inconclusive discussions with government officials on Monday, demonstrations were held at district headquarters on Tuesday morning. The doctors are demanding long-overdue service benefits, promotions, allowances and equitable treatment in line with colleagues in other departments.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vinod, treasurer and spokesperson for the association, said the movement had gained momentum as other health bodies expressed solidarity. He confirmed that emergency services were also withdrawn from 4 pm onwards. The APVVP (DSH) Joint Action Committee and the AP CAS General Doctors Association pledged active participation in the strike. Support has also come from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Lab Technicians Association, with additional allied health and employee unions expected to join.

With thousands of medical professionals rallying behind the cause, tensions within the State’s healthcare system are rising. Association leaders have vowed to continue the strike until key demands are met, including restoration of the in-service postgraduate quota, time-bound promotions, tribal allowances, notional increments and pending travel reimbursements for mobile medical service doctors.

The suspension of OP services is already affecting thousands of patients, particularly in rural and tribal regions where PHCs serve as the primary point of healthcare. As the strike garners broader support, concerns are mounting over the potential fallout if the impasse persists.

In response, the State government has initiated contingency measures to maintain essential services. The Medical and Health Department has ordered the deployment of MBBS doctors, senior residents and postgraduate students from teaching and district hospitals to PHCs. Officials report that 1,014 PG students, senior residents and MBBS tutors are currently stationed at teaching hospitals under the DME, while 1,017 MBBS doctors are serving under the Directorate of Secondary Health (DSH).