Andhra CM urges students to study with passion, promises global opportunities at mega PTM

Rampachodavaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called on students here in Polavaram district to pursue education with fondness rather than as a burden.
He also assured five years of industrious education.
Addressing the 'Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 4.0' (PTM) in Rampachodavaram, the Chief Minister also urged teachers to adopt the evolving pedagogical practices.
"Students should study with fondness rather than with aversion. Study hard for five years and we are developing in such a fashion that you can bag jobs in top companies," said Naidu, emphasising that students who graduate from public schools should grow up to become valuable assets to the society.
Highlighting that reforms have begun in the government education system, the CM said if students secure lower grades, then Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh will also receive lower marks.
Expressing joy over the changes ushered into the education system, he said Lokesh preferred to take the education portfolio, adding that 1.1 lakh students migrated from private schools to enroll in public schools.
According to Naidu, teachers and parents were not connected earlier and the mega PTM has linked them. The NDA coalition government is the only government which thinks about the future of students, and children from tribal areas will shine like gems if they are given an opportunity.
Noting that IIT coaching is being offered to SC and ST students, the CM also promised to increase residential schools in tribal areas.
Defining education as "real asset" that parents could pass down to children, Naidu credited past educational empowerment for the global success of the Telugu diaspora.
Pointing to various welfare programmes being implemented by the NDA alliance government, Naidu said the southern state is taking initiatives aimed at improving living standards and "diminishing inequalities."
He accused the previous government of "failing" to conduct even a single District Selection Committee (DSC) examination, which recruits government teachers.
The TDP supremo asserted that he had conducted "14 DSC examinations in 16 years."
Further, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhogapuram Airport on August 1.
Earlier on Friday, Naidu participated in the mega 'Parent Teacher Meeting 4.0' at Rampachodavaram in the newly created Polavaram district, accompanied by Lokesh.
As part of the meeting, the CM had an interaction with tribal women in a local government school and enquired if they received 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme funds, an official release said.
"The chief minister directed the beneficiaries to make use of Talliki Vandanam funds," the release said, adding that the beneficiaries informed the CM that they could impart excellent education to their children enabled by this scheme.
Further, the CM called on students to improve greenery in the state.
Later, Naidu interacted with students, teachers and parents in a classroom and enquired about the progress of their education, including checking their progress reports.
Naidu culminated his visit by partaking in lunch with the students in a classroom.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.