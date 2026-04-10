Andhra CM thanks donor for Rs 1 cr towards village development

Amaravati, April 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked a donor for contributing Rs 1 core towards the development of his village in Bapatla district, under the 'poverty eradication scheme P4'.
Naidu launched 'P4 Margadarsi - Bangaru Kutumbam' programme last year in Amaravati, which encourages the top 10 per cent of the society to mentor and support the bottom 20 per cent to lift themselves out of poverty.
"I sincerely appreciate and thank Gundreddy Satyanarayana garu for his generous donation of Rs 1 crore under the P4 scheme towards the development of his native village, Yajili, Karlapalem Mandal, Bapatla," said Naidu in a social media post on Thursday night.
His selfless contribution to road construction is truly inspiring and sets a wonderful example for all, he said, adding, "Together, we are building the state, and such acts of giving back to society reflect a deep commitment to community development."
The CM emphasised that such efforts play a vital role in shaping a stronger and better future for everyone.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.