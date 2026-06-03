Naidu launches Yogandhra-2026, aims to turn yoga into mass public health movement with 1 crore participants in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced Yogandhra-2026, a 14-day statewide yoga campaign, calling yoga "an invaluable way of life gifted by India to the world" and the "best medicine" for stress, anxiety and lifestyle health issues in today's times.

Addressing the media in Amaravati, Naidu said the government's objective is to make yoga a daily household practice rather than a one-day event, and to build it into a public health movement under the Swarna Andhra Vision-2047.

The 12th International Day of Yoga this year carries the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". The state government has set a goal of involving one crore people across Andhra Pradesh. "Yoga should evolve into a powerful public health movement for building a healthier Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said, adding that Yogandhra-2026 is being taken up as a prestigious initiative to continue the momentum created last year.

Yogandhra-2026 activities will run from June 7 to June 20 across all districts. A major demonstration involving 25,000 participants will be held on the Krishna River West Bypass Bridge in Amaravati.

Every district has been assigned a special theme. District-level events with 2,000 to 3,000 participants will be conducted in each district. Dedicated sessions are planned for specific groups, including police personnel in the NTR District and farmers in the Konaseema District.

To promote yoga tourism, special sessions will be organised at 56 prominent tourist and spiritual locations, including Undavalli Caves and Srisailam.

The government has allocated a special budget of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure, publicity and event management. Special guidelines have been issued to all District Collectors to ensure year-round promotion beyond the 14-day campaign.

Special initiatives are being rolled out to increase participation among youth, women and students. The state aims to create 10 lakh certified yoga practitioners and increase the number of trainers to 2.5 lakh. Continuous training will be provided through the AP Yoga Prachar Parishad, Sanjeevani App and Habuild WhatsApp communities. June has been declared "Yoga Month".

State Government Advisor Dr. Manthena Satyanarayana Raju has prepared over 168 videos on yoga postures, disease prevention and daily routines. People can access them by sending "Hi" to WhatsApp number 81424 04888. The government has urged social media influencers, TV channels and cable networks to disseminate the content free of cost.

Steps are also being taken to integrate yoga into school and college curricula to build a healthier future generation.

A dedicated Yogandhra Portal, yogandhra.ap.gov.in, has been launched for event information, registration and training resources.

]The campaign will be linked with the Sanjeevani Project and will seek participation from Art of Living, Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Brahma Kumaris, Daaji, Baba Ramdev, Dr. Manthena and Prakruthi Ashramam.

Naidu said last year's Yogandhra initiative brought national and international recognition to the state. The Visakhapatnam event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earned Andhra Pradesh 2 Guinness World Records, 21 World Book of Records recognitions and the SKOCH Award.

Last year, 2.44 crore people registered, 1.91 crore received certificates, and the program was held at 1.33 lakh venues with 1.53 lakh trainers. Currently, 2.18 crore people regularly practice yoga through Wellness Centres and AYUSH Centres in the state.

"Yoga is a holistic practice that promotes physical fitness, mental peace and spiritual growth. Through Yogandhra, we are striving to make it an integral part of daily life," the Chief Minister said.