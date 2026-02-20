Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu to join India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, will attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit-2026 on Friday, currently underway at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.



As per an official release, CM Chandrababu Naidu will share the dais with the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, and the Union Minister Jitin Prasad, at the AI Accelerators Economic Growth Plenary session.



Later, in the presence of the Chief Minister, the State Government will enter into seven MoUs with various companies like IBM, UNICC, IIT Madras and Vysar on AI Infrastructure and Quantum Skill Development.