Andhra CM Naidu seeks more flexibility, Central funding

He also discussed the financial provisions of the recently introduced VB-G-RAM-G scheme.

He pointed out that the revised Centre-State funding ratio of 60:40 was placing an additional financial burden on AP, and could adversely affect implementation.

Seeking relief, Naidu requested alternative financial support, and flexibility, keeping in view AP’s current fiscal situation.

Naidu acknowledged the Centre’s support in helping AP recover from financial stress, and appealed for continued cooperation.

The meeting also covered ongoing projects, welfare schemes, and recent developments in the State.