Andhra CM Naidu announces 10% hike in diet charges for students in govt hostels, gurukuls

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a 10 per cent increase in "diet charges" for students studying in government hostels and gurukul institutions, effective from the second quarter of the current financial year.
He directed officials to implement the revised rates despite financial constraints.
Reviewing the welfare department at the secretariat, the CM said students from BC, SC, ST and Minority communities should receive quality education on par with the best private institutions.
"He (Naidu) directed officials to implement the enhanced diet charges from the second quarter of the current financial year despite the finance department's request to postpone the decision due to financial constraints, observing that the lives of BC, SC, ST and Minority communities can be transformed through education," a press release said.
The CM directed officials to establish more gurukul institutions across the state, prioritising gurukuls over conventional hostels in future construction.
He called for an assessment of adopting net-zero practices in residential schools and suggested developing gurukul campuses on the lines of biodiversity parks with modern infrastructure and facilities.
To improve infrastructure, the CM allocated Rs 100 crore towards maintenance of hostels and residential schools.
Further, he instructed officials to set up special coaching centres to prepare meritorious SC, ST, BC and Minority students for higher education and competitive examinations, besides recruiting the best teachers to provide quality coaching.
Naidu asked officials to encourage NRIs to adopt welfare hostels, strengthen alumni networks for hostels, residential schools, gurukuls and Ashram schools, and promote voluntary participation by professionals to provide educational and medical services.
Observing that welfare should extend beyond financial assistance, the CM directed officials to ensure effective implementation of schemes such as Social Advancement through Sustainable Knowledge and Infrastructure (SASKI), Poorvodaya and VB-G RAM G for disadvantaged sections.
He stressed promoting cultivation of horticulture crops, rubber, coffee and turmeric to improve the incomes of farmers from weaker sections.
Highlighting livelihood initiatives, Naidu noted that the government has provided reservation in liquor shops for traditional toddy tappers, quota in quarries for Vaddera communities, and financial assistance to barbers, fishermen and handloom workers.
The CM directed officials to construct Anganwadi buildings under the VB-G Ram G scheme.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that a smart card-based telephone system has been introduced in hostels, allowing homesick students to call their parents for four minutes each day.
Officials said infrastructure works worth Rs 120 crore are currently underway under the SASKI programme, covering installation of RO plants and construction of toilets and other facilities in Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare schools.
Dietary charges refer to the fee levied for food, meals, or specialised nutrition provided by an institution such as a hospital, nursing home, boarding school, or sports hostel.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.