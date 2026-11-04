Andhra CM discusses examination reforms with Centre's task force chairman

Amaravati: Chairman of the High Powered Task Force on examination reforms, Nandan Nilekani, called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.
At the meeting, they discussed reforms in the country's examination system.
"Nilekani met Naidu at the Secretariat to discuss measures to reform the country's examination system. Nilekani sought details from the chief minister about the academic and competitive examination procedures followed in Andhra Pradesh," an official release said.
Naidu suggested introducing reforms across the education system to improve employment and job opportunities.
Meanwhile, IT Minister Nara Lokesh explained to the task force the new procedures adopted and the use of technology in conducting the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination.
In August this year, the Union government constituted the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) with Nilekani as chairman, to examine and recommend comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Task Force is examining measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, ensuring examination integrity and security, deploying appropriate technologies, augmenting examination infrastructure, promoting accessibility and inclusion, and safeguarding student well-being. The objective is to develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready public examination system, according to the Centre.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.