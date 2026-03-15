Andhra CM calls for curriculum reforms, skill restructuring
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for periodic curriculum reforms and restructuring of skill development programmes to improve education standards and employment opportunities.
Reviewing the Education Department and Skill Development during the second day of the sixth District Collectors' Conference here, Naidu emphasised aligning the syllabus with present needs and development priorities.
"There should be periodic changes in the curriculum in tune with the times, and the syllabus must align with present needs and development priorities," said Naidu.
He directed officials to conduct studies in consultation with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), various central government institutions and universities while reviewing the curriculum followed by national-level educational institutions.
Naidu instructed district collectors to give full attention to implementing the "Akshara Andhra" programme aimed at strengthening adult education across the state.
He also asked officials to examine where the state stands in national and international education standards.
The chief minister observed that Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are currently at the forefront in higher education.
Naidu alleged that during the erstwhile YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 even teachers could not be recruited, which affected the education sector.
He emphasised that the Skill Development system should be restructured to ensure better employment opportunities for youth.
Naidu also suggested that convocation ceremonies in universities should be conducted in a prestigious manner so that they remain memorable occasions for students.
He further directed officials to examine the ratings of primary, secondary and higher educational institutions across the state.
The CM also launched a millet-based tribal food menu titled "Araku Kouni", aimed at promoting traditional diets and tribal culinary heritage in Andhra Pradesh.
The menu, featuring authentic millet-based recipes sourced from tribal communities of the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, was unveiled during the collectors' conference.
"Through initiatives like Araku Kouni, our goal is to develop agency areas on par with the plains and bring prosperity to the lives of tribal communities," he said.
The curated menu includes traditional dishes such as Korra Payasam, Ragi Chapati, Samala Pulihora, Kantla Ambali, Corn Vada and Toor Dal curry, reflecting the food traditions of Araku's farmlands and forest regions.
The initiative was spearheaded by the ASR district administration with support from tribal Anganwadi workers, the Indian Culinary Institute in Tirupati and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.
The programme aims to promote tribal ethnic experiential tourism by documenting indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking methods of tribal communities.
The Araku Kouni platter incorporates seven varieties of millets, as many pulses and five indigenous cereals sourced from organic farmers certified under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), Naidu said.
The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will introduce the menu in Haritha restaurants across ASR district and gradually extend it to other tourism centres in the state.
As part of the next phase, the Tourism Department and the Indian Culinary Institute will launch training programmes for chefs and hospitality establishments to integrate Araku Kouni dishes into their menus.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.