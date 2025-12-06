Andhra Civil Supplies Minister urges students to innovate, adapt to future jobs at Mega PTM in Tenali

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar urged students to set clear goals and prepare to compete globally at the Mega PTM 3.0 held at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Angalakuduru, Tenali mandal, on Friday.

He praised Education Minister Nara Lokesh for initiating the Mega PTM programme and urged students to use technology for progress.

He urged them to observe their surroundings, adopt ideas benefiting society, and think about contributing to their villages.