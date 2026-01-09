Andhra Cabinet approves logistics corporation, MSME boost

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday gave its nod for the establishment of the Logistics Infrastructure Holding Corporation.

Disclosing the decisions taken at the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said that in view of rising logistics costs, the Cabinet decided to set up the AP Logistics Infrastructure Corporation.

The move aims to reduce charges by bringing all logistics-related works under one umbrella and cutting expenditure through the development of roads, inland waterways and sea transport via the AP Maritime Board.