Andhra broadens disability certification, adds five new categories

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards disabled welfare, the State government on Wednesday announced that disability certificates will now be issued for five more disabilities taking the total to 21.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav revealed that the entire process will be digitised through newly developed software, replacing the system in use since 2010.

Currently, certificates are issued online for 13 types of disabilities and manually for three conditions — haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease.

With the new system, even these three will be brought under digital issuance, along with five newly recognised categories under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

They include acid attack survivors, speech and language disabilities, specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and multiple disabilities.

Slot booking for medical examinations will begin on March 25 through village and ward secretariats, while medical tests will commence on March 30 in designated hospitals.

Satya Kumar has announced that the certificates will now be issued regardless of the percentage of disability, ensuring inclusivity and transparency.

The government has also introduced free bus travel facility for persons with disabilities, underscoring its commitment to their welfare.

The Health Minister said Andhra Pradesh’s new software ensures complete transparency, with disability percentages and certificates generated entirely in digital form, unlike in some States where manual entries are still used.

Under the SADAREM system, persons with 40 percent or more disability will continue to receive monthly pensions and other benefits.