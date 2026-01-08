Andhra approves MBBS admissions at Piduguralla Medical College for 2026

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved MBBS admissions at the Piduguralla Government Medical College starting from the 2026-27 academic year.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has cleared key proposals from the Health Department, including expansion of the teaching hospital and recruitment of staff.

The college is being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), with the Union Government releasing Rs 195 crore for its construction and operations. In the first phase, 100 MBBS seats will be offered.

As per National Medical Council (NMC) norms, a 420-bed teaching hospital is required for 100 admissions.