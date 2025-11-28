Requested Centre to recognise Amaravati as capital, will negotiate again: AP CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the state government has already requested the Centre to recognise Amaravati as the capital and promised to negotiate again on this matter.

During a meeting with Amaravati farmers at the Secretariat, the chief minister informed them that the state government will request the Centre to extend the "capital gains" time limit for them.

"We have already requested the Centre to recognise Amaravati as the capital. We will discuss this matter with the Centre again," said an official release, quoting the CM.

As Amaravati farmers, who pooled thousands of acres of land for the capital, poured out their woes, Naidu noted that he is cognizant of their opinions on issues such as returnable plots, infrastructure and matters related to different types of land.

Promising to review Amaravati farmers' issues "regularly" and also interact with them if needed, the CM advised them to first talk with the three-member committee constituted to look into their issues.