Andhra aims 500 lakh MT of Horticultural produce

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined plans to achieve 500 lakh metric tonnes of horticultural produce in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapur districts.

At a high-level review meeting with ministers and senior officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised that the 10 districts would serve as the focal point for horticulture growth in Andhra Pradesh, supported by Purvodaya Scheme funds, State allocations, and large-scale private investment.

Naidu directed officials to expedite the completion of pending irrigation projects, and revive those left neglected, stressing that integrated development must align with global market demand for horticultural produce.