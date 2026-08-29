Andaman admn prepares for NEET-PG examination on August 30

Sri Vijaya Puram: The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has made all necessary arrangements for the NEET-PG-2026 examination, scheduled to be held on August 30, an official said on Saturday.
A total of 303 candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered for the examination, which will be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm. All candidates are requested to reach their examination centres at 7 am, and entry will be closed at 8.30 am, the pggovos; said.
The review meeting to assess all arrangements for the examination was held, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Purva Garg, with senior officials including Shweta K Sugathan, Superintendent of Police, along with all nodal officers, centre In-charges and executive magistrates to be deployed at the examination centres.
The meeting discussed the facilities in place at all four examination centres - Dr B R. Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT), Dollygunj, SIS Computer Education, Middle Point and India Computer Technology (two centres at Middle Point).
"In the meeting... various aspects relating to the smooth, secure and orderly conduct of the examination were deliberated upon in detail, with particular emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted power supply, availability and operational readiness of DG sets, adequate security arrangements, health and medical support, proper installation and functioning of CCTV surveillance systems, reliable internet connectivity and other essential amenities at the examination centres," an official said.
All concerned officers were asked to ensure requisite arrangements and appropriate contingency measures to be put in place in advance.
The officers were further advised to maintain close coordination and remain vigilant throughout the examination process to facilitate its seamless, secure and hassle-free conduct.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.