Ancient Telugu inscription found in Prakasam

ONGOLE: A 13th-century Telugu inscription engraved on a stone has been found on the west side of Araveeti Kota village in Racharla mandal of Prakasam district by a group of locals, including Nandireddy Sai Reddy and others. They referred it to the Mysore Epigraphy Wing of the ASI to authenticate the inscription’s period and details.

K Munirathnam Reddy, Director, ASI Mysore, studied the inscription and said it mentions a term “Tadika vrutthi,” referring to a profession involving weaving walls and household articles using bamboo.

“This inscription contains the special and significant term ‘Tadika vrutthi’ (profession of weaving bamboo baskets and other household items), used for the first time.

It records the grant of ‘Tadika Vritti’ tax collection rights (likely tax on bamboo basket makers, known as the Medara community) to a Brahmana, Mailara Peddi of Maradla Madaka Agraharam, in the presence of Lord Mallikarjuna of Srisailam at Patala Ganga locality, by Singaraju, son of Devalaraju. The term ‘Tadika-vritti’ appears for the first time and refers to tax levied on professionals,” he said.