Ancient Egyptian pharaoh's boat being reassembled in public at Grand Egyptian Museum

The USD 1 billion museum, also known as GEM, was touted as the world's largest when it was lavishly inaugurated last month. It's home to nearly 50,000 artefacts, including the collection of treasures from the tomb of the famed King Tutankhamun, which was discovered in 1922. The museum, located near the pyramids at the edge of Cairo, is expected to boost Egypt's tourism revenues and help bolster its ailing economy.

The boat was one of two discovered in 1954, opposite the southern side of the Great Pyramid. The excavation of its wooden parts began in 2014, according to the museum's website.

The exact purpose of the boats remains unclear, but experts believe they were either used to transport King Khufu's body during his funeral or were meant to be used for his afterlife journey with the sun god Ra, according to the museum. (AP)