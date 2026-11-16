Anbumani Ramadoss flags faculty shortage in TN gov't colleges

Chennai, Nov 16 (IANS): PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to fill 7,198 vacant assistant professor posts in government arts and science colleges, warning that faculty shortages were undermining academic standards and discouraging students from enrolling.
In a statement, he cited information obtained under the Right to Information Act showing that nearly 20 per cent of 31 colleges for which complete data was available had no permanent teachers. Another 20 per cent had just one permanent teacher each.
According to the figures cited by him, 7,198 of the 11,909 sanctioned teaching posts across 181 government arts colleges were vacant, representing approximately 61 per cent. These figures excluded newly established colleges.
Anbumani said around 2,000 additional posts were needed for new colleges and courses. Including these requirements would raise the total faculty shortfall to 9,198, or approximately 66 per cent of the required strength.
Six colleges, including those at Vedasandur, Aruppukottai, Tharagampatti, Thirumayam and Manapparai, had no permanent assistant professors, he said. Colleges in Rameswaram, Paramakudi, Kuthalam, Senthamangalam, Reddiarchatram and Muthupettai had only one permanent teacher each. Five other colleges, including Thiruvadanai, had two permanent teachers each.
At Kumbakonam Government College, 105 of 190 teaching posts were vacant, while colleges in Namakkal and Dindigul each had more than 100 vacancies.
Linking the shortage to declining admissions, Anbumani said only 97,287 of 1,30,348 undergraduate seats had been filled this year, leaving about 25 per cent vacant. In postgraduate programmes, 14,252 of 24,859 seats were filled, with approximately 43 per cent remaining unoccupied.
He alleged that successive governments had failed to adequately address the problem despite repeated representations from the PMK over five years.
Recruitment to 2,708 assistant professor posts initiated during the previous DMK administration remained stalled amid litigation over alleged irregularities in answer-script evaluation, he said, adding that only five appointment orders had been issued.
Anbumani also questioned the current government’s proposal to recruit 6,000 assistant professors in three phases when the earlier selection process remained unresolved.
He proposed re-evaluating descriptive answer scripts under clear guidelines to resolve the dispute and facilitate appointments.
Calling for immediate intervention, he urged the government to settle the pending recruitment issues and direct the Teachers Recruitment Board to notify the remaining vacancies, arguing that restoring adequate faculty strength was essential to reviving these institutions.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.