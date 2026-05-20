Anantnag school renamed after Adil Hussain Shah, who died saving tourists during Pahalgam attack

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday renamed a high school here in the memory of pony ride operator Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while protecting tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Shah was a ponywallah who, along with 25 tourists, was killed in the attack by a group of terrorists in the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist resort in the south Kashmir district here on April 22, 2025.

The renaming ceremony of the Government High School Hapatnar to Shaheed Adil Memorial High School Hapatnar was presided over by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, along with Shah's family, who attended the occasion.