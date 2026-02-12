Anant School for Climate Action signs MoU with University of Windsor to boost climate research collaboration

Anant National University’s Anant School for Climate Action (ASCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Windsor, Canada, to enhance collaboration in climate action, research and academic exchange.

The five-year partnership is designed to facilitate joint research initiatives, student exchanges and structured graduate pathways, with a focus on climate change, sustainability and interdisciplinary, design-led education.

The collaboration brings together ASCA’s emphasis on practical and scalable climate solutions with the University of Windsor’s commitment to environmental innovation, marked by progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sustained growth in research funding.