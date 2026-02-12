Anant School for Climate Action signs MoU with University of Windsor to boost climate research collaboration

Anant National University’s Anant School for Climate Action (ASCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Windsor, Canada, to enhance collaboration in climate action, research and academic exchange.
The five-year partnership is designed to facilitate joint research initiatives, student exchanges and structured graduate pathways, with a focus on climate change, sustainability and interdisciplinary, design-led education.
The collaboration brings together ASCA’s emphasis on practical and scalable climate solutions with the University of Windsor’s commitment to environmental innovation, marked by progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sustained growth in research funding.
The institutions aim to undertake impactful research in areas including carbon capture, resilient infrastructure and sustainable technologies.
Under the agreement, both universities will engage in faculty-led research projects, collaborative publications and the development of a defined graduate progression pathway.
This will enable students from either institution to pursue advanced studies at the partner university.
The MoU also outlines plans for co-created curricula, short-term immersion programmes and shared research platforms aligned with global sustainability priorities.
The signing ceremony was attended by senior leaders from the University of Windsor, including Dr J J McMurtry, President and Vice-Chancellor; Dr Chris Busch, Associate Vice President, Global Engagement and Partnerships; and Neharika, Principal Advisor, Recruitment and Partnerships, along with senior representatives from the Anant School for Climate Action.