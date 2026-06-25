Anant National University offers up to 100% merit scholarships

Ahmedabad: Anant National University (Ahmedabad) announces an expanded merit-based scholarship framework, providing up to 100% scholarships on tuition and hostel fees for outstanding B.Des students. The exact amount is based on performance in national entrance exams (UCEED, NID, NIFT) and Class 12 board marks. Additionally, the initiative provides a tiered scholarship structure for ranks up to 2500, extending support to a wider pool of deserving students.

The initiative is meant to create quality design education accessible to deserving students from diverse backgrounds and ensure that financial constraints do not become a hindrance to pursuing higher education in design. As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, there is an increasing need for a future-ready workforce equipped with creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Design education plays a crucial role in nurturing these capabilities and preparing students to address complex challenges across sectors.

However, financial constraints may limit access to quality education for many deserving students. Anant’s scholarship initiative aims to bridge this gap.

The university’s interdisciplinary environment emphasises hands-on and experiential learning, community immersion, innovation and critical thinking. Students are supported by a flexible curriculum that enables them to create their own learning pathway, infrastructure that aids creativity and innovation and a global pool of experienced faculty.