Anant National University expands BArch intake to 120 after COA approval

Ahmedabad: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has approved Anant National University’s School of Architecture (SOA) to increase the annual intake for its flagship 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programme to 120 students from the 2026–27 academic session.

With this expansion, Anant becomes one of Gujarat’s top architecture institutions, with an annual intake of 120 students.

The School of Architecture at Anant National University has developed an interdisciplinary curriculum that integrates design thinking, sustainability, emerging technologies and hands-on studio learning. The enhanced intake capacity will enable the university to cater to a larger and more diverse cohort of students recruited nationally while maintaining its emphasis on experiential learning and individual mentorship.

Interested candidates must note that the applications will be admitted through recognised pathways such as ACPC and NATA conducted by the Council of Architecture.

“We are pleased to receive the Council of Architecture’s approval to expand the BArch intake. This is an important recognition for our School of Architecture and reflects our sustained commitment to promoting quality architectural education. As we welcome a larger and more diverse cohort, our focus will remain on enhancing the students’ learning experience, supported by individual mentorship. A growing India needs better-trained architects who can respond thoughtfully to complex social, environmental and urban challenges, and this capacity expansion allows us to nurture more such future-ready professionals,” Dr Sanjeev Vidyarthi, Provost, Anant National University, said.

This is a press release