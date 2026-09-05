Anand Ranganathan & Sheetal Ranganathan uncover India's forgotten scientific glory at OLF 2026

Scientist and author Anand Ranganathan has argued that the neglect of several pioneering Indian scientists cannot be attributed solely to colonial-era policies, pointing instead to the role of India’s post-Independence political and social psyche in pushing their contributions out of public discourse.

Speaking at a session on “Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science: Discovering What’s Lost”, moderated by Lipika Bhushan at Odisha Literary Festival 2026, Ranganathan said the legacies of several scientists straddle both British India and independent India. He cited figures such as Upendranath Brahmachari, whose work helped combat kala-azar, and forensic pioneers Khan Bahadur Qazi Azizul Haque and Rai Bahadur Hem Chandra Bose.

“The blame is on Indian polity, psyche, the way we tend to ignore some of our greatest minds,” Ranganathan said, highlighting discoveries linked to Yellapragada Subbarow, G N Ramachandran and others.

Writer and corporate leader Sheetal Ranganathan said researching their book "Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science" became 'like a time travel' experience. Although the authors initially planned to feature 10 scientists, the depth of research led them to focus on five personalities. She said their stories ultimately became a story of India, as these scientists pursued scientific careers when the country offered limited support or incentives for research.

The discussion also examined Ayurveda’s contribution to modern medicine. Anand Ranganathan said dismissing Ayurveda entirely as quackery would be neither scientifically sound nor sensible. He cited Sarpagandha, whose active compound reserpine was later studied and developed for medical use.

Sheetal Ranganathan argued that science can build on Ayurveda’s accumulated observations by investigating why particular formulations work, the chemical processes involved and whether their effects can be optimised.

The speakers also discussed India’s contribution to forensic science. Sheetal said Qazi Azizul Haque and Hem Chandra Bose developed a fingerprint classification system while working in Bengal, which was later associated with Sir Edward Henry and became known as the Henry Classification System.

Anand highlighted the continuing challenges for researchers, noting that Research & Development remains a small component of India’s GDP and calling for greater private-sector participation in research and development.