Anand Mahindra keeps tryst with Kadamakkudy’s serene beauty

KOCHI: Industrialist Anand Mahindra has fulfilled a personal promise, visiting the idyllic Kadamakkudy islands on the outskirts of Kochi. His recent visit, following the Mahindra Group’s M101 annual leadership conference in the city, has put this tranquil destination firmly on the national, and possibly international, tourism map.

Mahindra shared his experience on X, articulating the profound effect the islands had on him. “I lived up to a promise I had made to myself…,” he posted.

His description painted a picture of pristine serenity: “Clean and pristine. Tranquil kayals (backwaters) stretching as far as the eye can see, with small launches chugging gently along their waters. Egrets and black cormorants, preening and drying themselves in the sun. Mesmerising.”